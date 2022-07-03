Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.