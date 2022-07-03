Foundry Partners LLC Sells 411 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

