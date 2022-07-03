Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.82

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 6064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

