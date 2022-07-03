Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.