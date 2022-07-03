Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.19

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 222063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.