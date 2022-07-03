Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.51. Frontline shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 78,070 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

