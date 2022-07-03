Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.51. Frontline shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 78,070 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.