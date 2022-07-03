FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Financial Review

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 0 5 1 2.63 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 89.60%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.39 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.54 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 278.32 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

