General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) & Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Financial Review

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 7.14, suggesting that its stock price is 614% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Enterprise Ventures and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 114.73 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $72.19 million 0.94 $830,000.00 $0.06 85.67

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0.95% -17.38% -9.18%

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats General Enterprise Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, on-site waste management services, and management personnel and services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; offers remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites; and owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, industrial hygiene, and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

