General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

