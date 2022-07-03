General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

