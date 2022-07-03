GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $18,936,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

