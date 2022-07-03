Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $248,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $290.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

