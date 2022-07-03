Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

