Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.09

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 6171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

