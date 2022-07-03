GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.72. GoPro shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 5,220 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,623. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GoPro by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 157,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 37.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

