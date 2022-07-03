Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $198.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

