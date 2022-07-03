Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.