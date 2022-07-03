Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

