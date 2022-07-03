Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,786,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

