Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

