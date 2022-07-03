Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.