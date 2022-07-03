Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $396,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ABC opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

