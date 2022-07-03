Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

