Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

