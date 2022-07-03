Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,307 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,502,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

