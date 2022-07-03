Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.