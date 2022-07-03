Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $231.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.92. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

