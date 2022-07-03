Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $27.17

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $27.90. Green Plains shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 4,006 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
