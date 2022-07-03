Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $27.17

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $27.90. Green Plains shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 4,006 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

