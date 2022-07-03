Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 43.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,985,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 283,557 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.