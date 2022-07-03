Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 26,677 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

