Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

