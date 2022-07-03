Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.