Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $336.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

