Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

