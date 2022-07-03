Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $244.36 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.60.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.