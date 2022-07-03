Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 32.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Ventas stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

