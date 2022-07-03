Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 499,388 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

