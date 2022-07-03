Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

