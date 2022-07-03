Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

