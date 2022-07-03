Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

Shares of TSCO opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.62. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

