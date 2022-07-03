Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $174.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

