Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.33. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

