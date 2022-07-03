Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.28.

Shares of SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

