Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.