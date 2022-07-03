Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $139.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

