Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

