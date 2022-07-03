Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

