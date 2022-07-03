Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,490 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

