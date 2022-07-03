Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,137 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of TER opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.