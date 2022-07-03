Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $102.58 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

